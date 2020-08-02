JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Despite the headaches caused across the Denver metro area by Friday's heavy snowfall, the conditions were close to perfect for Ramon Fontanes and Mike Rosasco.

"Right now, we're planning on doing some ice fishing down at Chatfield," Fontanes said.

Undeterred by the consistently falling flakes, Fontanes said Friday's scene might be the perfect weather to ice fish.

"It can be," Fontanes said. "Sometimes when the low pressure system moves in, it could activate the fish and make them really aggressive. So, we're hoping that's the case today."

They were dressed in layers from head to toe and dragged a shelter onto the frozen surface of the Chatfield Reservoir.

"If you're a Colorado native, you know February, March, you're going to get those bigger, wet snows," Rosasco said. "So, we're kinda ready for it."

Plus, they packed a small propane heater that Fontanes said made waiting for the catch worth it.

"Really the biggest reason why we ice fish is for that tick," Fontanes said. "That tick of a bite and the anticipation for that tick of a bite so you could actually land a fish."

They said that no amount of snow will keep them from the ice.

"We planned this for about one week and nothing's going to stop us to get out there," Rosasco said.

