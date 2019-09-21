AURORA, Colo — Protests both by those who are critical of ICE and by those who stand with the organization are planned in Aurora and Denver Saturday.

These protests follow a march on Thursday night that targeted an immigration facility director at his home in an Aurora neighborhood.

There was a large police presence at the protest as officers monitored the crowd that marched through the neighborhood while chanting.

Aurora Police said they arrested three people for obstruction, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

They said there were no injuries and the protest was non-violent.

After the protest ended, Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz tweeted about his disappointment in the protesters' tactics.

On Saturday, one group of protesters has said they plan to march from City Park to the ICE facility in Aurora.

A counter-protest is planned at the ICE facility.

The Aurora Police Department has said there will be some road closures around the facility during the protests. They also may add other closures during the march.

Police have said they'll respect people's rights to protest but won't tolerate anyone picking fights, threatening others or damaging property.

