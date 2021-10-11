Idaho Springs officer named in lawsuit resigns

Officer Ellie Summers left the department weeks after a lawsuit was filed over her and another former officer's use of force in a 2019 arrest of a deaf man.

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Idaho Springs police officer has resigned, less than two months after a lawsuit was filed over her and another former officer's use of force in a 2019 arrest of a deaf man.

The Idaho Springs police chief said Officer Ellie Summers left the department Friday.

Summers and Officer Nicholas Hanning were involved in the arrest of Brady Mistic in September 2019.

A lawsuit filed in September claims Hanning was unnecessarily forceful, and Summers used a stun gun on Mistic twice.

The police department said Summers and Hanning originally stopped Mistic for running a stop sign. He got out of his car and quickly approached their patrol car, the department said. The officers gave verbal commands for him to get back into his car, then put him in handcuffs.

The officers said during the initial encounter, they didn't know Mistic was deaf and couldn't hear their commands.

Mistic was charged with second-degree assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, charges that were later dismissed. The district attorney allowed Mistic to participate in a diversion program.

The lawsuit names Hanning, Summers, the City of Idaho Springs, and the Clear Creek County Board of Commissioners as defendants.

Hanning also faces assault charges in connection with the arrest of 75-year-old Michael Clark in May. He has since been fired from the Idaho Springs Police Department.

Summers also responded to that call in May.