In-N-Out's Lakewood location opens Monday: Here's what you need to know

This will be the popular burger chain's fourth Colorado location.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood's Belmar area figures to be a busy place Monday when Colorado's fourth In-N-Out Burger location opens its doors.

Famous for its Double-Doubles, Animal-Style Fries and "Not So Secret Menu," the Irvine, California-based burger chain has been expanding its Colorado presence since opening locations in Aurora and Colorado Springs in November 2020. A third location opened in Lone Tree in February.

The new location is situated on South Wadsworth Boulevard, just north of West Alameda Avenue.

According to In-N-Out Burger's website, the restaurant will employ around 80 people. There will be one drive-through lane, indoor seating for 74 customers, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 72 more. Like all of their locations, it will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. except for Fridays and Saturdays, when it stays open until 1:30 a.m.

Watch the video above to see Sky9 video from the long line of cars outside In-N-Out's Aurora location the day it opened.

Lakewood Police Sunday night posted instructions for those planning to attend the new restaurant's grand opening.

Police said in order to access the drive-through, visitors need to take West 1st Avenue to Teller Street, then go south on Teller Street to West Alameda Avenue and make a right to get in the queue. Signage, cones, flaggers and police will be there to point drivers in the right direction.

For those who want to dine at the restaurant, traffic will be routed from South Wadsworth Boulevard to West Bayaud Avenue, where they will follow the flaggers and signs.

If the parking lot is full, police said, drivers will be routed around to the drive-through line.

Parking will also be available at the Belmar parking garage, according to police, for those who don't mind walking a bit.

West Alameda Avenue and South Vance Street will be open to local traffic only, police said, and there will be no In-N-Out parking available off South Vance Street.

