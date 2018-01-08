DENVER — An investigation is underway after an unspecified incident involving three deputies and an inmate at the Denver Downtown Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Details about what exactly happened are limited. Daria Serna, a spokesperson for the City and County of Denver, told 9NEWS that "out of respect for their privacy were [sic] not going to discuss their medical conditions," but did not confirm if the incident was physical.

"The safety and security of our deputies is our number one priority and the incident is currently being reviewed," the short statement also read.

Tweets from the Denver Sheriff's Fraternal Order of Police, a union that represents Denver deputies, alluded to a violent instance.

Once again violence strikes the DDC. 3 officers were rushed to the hospital after suffering injuries from an inmate. Earlier reports have it that 2 officers received head injuries which resulted in serious concussions. 1 officer broke his hand during an attempted restraint. — Denver Sheriffs FOP (@DenverFOP27) August 1, 2018

The FOP says the deputies were trying to calm down an unruly inmate by talking to him but he threw a punch at a deputy.

The union said two deputies had head injuries and a third broke his hand. All three went to the hospital.

The sheriff's department says it's reviewing what happened.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

© 2018 KUSA-TV