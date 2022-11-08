Independent team will monitor any time Aurora Fire uses chemical sedative

Aurora Fire wants to add a new sedative for EMS to use nearly three years after the death of Elijah McClain

AURORA, Colo. — Every time Aurora paramedics use a sedative, an independent team will review what happened. That's part of a court ordered settlement after the death of Elijah McClain.

The 23-year-old died after police put him in a carotid hold, and paramedics gave him the sedative ketamine. Now, Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) wants to add an alternative to that drug called droperidol.

This independent group monitors any time Aurora Fire uses a chemical sedative. They say they'll review body camera video and all of the documentation from the police and fire departments.

"We know they have learned the lesson of that and have adjusted protocols to ensure in fact dosing is correct," said Jeff Schlanger, leader of the independent monitoring team.

Schlanger said AFR told them they were interested in adding the sedative droperidol. He got an opinion from an expert who gave the department the green light.

"From everything I have heard the sedative is safe," said Schlanger.

AFR stopped using the sedative ketamine after McClain died. A grand jury indictment said paramedics overestimated the 23-year-old's weight and gave him a dose of ketamine appropriate for someone 77 pounds heavier than him.

It's why Aurora councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky questioned why the department would add a new sedative now.

"I would like to see all of our firefighters and all of our police officers go home at night," she said. "Until we know the outcome of the Elijah McClain trials I don't know why we are talking about injecting anybody with anything."

During a public safety committee meeting on Thursday morning, the medical director for AFR said droperidol is widely used across the state. Dr. Eric Hill believes the sedative will allow paramedics to calm someone down during a medical emergency.

"Someone who has heavy alcohol intoxication or a head injury patient, those patients do better based on the evidence we have in medicine," said Dr. Hill.

Dr. Hill said they've been reviewing their plan for over a year including training their paramedics on when to use and not use the drug.

"This is a widely used medication across the state of Colorado," said Dr. Hill. "Every Denver metro agency uses this approach as well. We are putting on to be compliant with the standard of care, the best medical practices we have."

So far, the independent monitoring group feels comfortable with AFR's plan to add the sedative.

