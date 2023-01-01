Police looking for Indigenous woman missing in Denver

Rakel Morigeau-Reum, 24, was last seen at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood on April 17, Denver Police said.

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a missing indigenous person alert for 24-year-old Rakel Morigeau-Reum Saturday.

She was last seen April 17 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, and her family last heard from her on April 20, according to Denver Police.

Morigeau-Reum is described as being 5-foot-3, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes. In addition, she may be carrying a light purple/mauve bag and her hair may be died blonde, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 720-913-2000.

