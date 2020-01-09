Infant dies after incident at unlicensed daycare

The Colorado Dept. of Human Services also received complaints about unlicensed care at the home in July 2018.

PARKER, Colo. — Multiple agencies are investigating the death of an infant following an incident at an unlicensed in-home daycare late last month where at least 16 children, most of them toddlers, were being looked after.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said Tuesday there is an open death investigation related to the incident, which occurred at 14166 Lexington Dr. in Parker on Aug. 26.

The coroner's office said that just after 3 p.m. on that date, they were notified of the infant's death by the emergency department at Sky Ridge Medical Medical Center.

While the child has been identified, the coroner's office is not releasing the name at this time. An autopsy was completed, but the coroner did not indicate how the child died and said the report would be available once the investigation is complete.

In the immediate hours following the incident, Anderson refused to let police into the home, according to a complaint from the Colorado Dept. of Human Services (CDHS).

Eventually, police got a warrant and reported that at the time of the incident, there were 16 children at the home, most of them toddlers, the complaint says.

A spokesperson for CDHS said prior to the Aug. 26 incident, they were unaware care was being provided at the home and said a cease and desist order was served to Amanda Anderson on Aug. 27, and that it was related to the incident which occurred the day before.

On Aug. 27, officers and caseworkers with CDHS went to Anderson's home to serve the cease and desist order.

Anderson stated "she is not caring for kids anymore", according to the complaint, and asked the workers to come in and look. The workers declined to enter, the complaint says. Workers said they told Anderson about the cease and desist order, but said Anderson refused to sign anything and instead told workers to provide the paperwork to her attorney.

CDHS said they were unaware care was being provided at the home. The agency received a complaint about unlicensed care occurring at the same home on July 19, 2018. Several days later, on July 26, caseworkers conducted a site visit.

There was a car in the driveway but no one answered, according to the complaint. A business card was left on the door, the letter says.

The complaint also notes that "this provider has been contacted twice previously with a cease and desist letter" which was served at another address in the same neighborhood.

On one of those occasions, surveillance was conducted and it was confirmed Anderson was "doing unlicensed child care," according to the 2018 complaint.

On July 27, 2018, Anderson sent an email to the caseworker who had left a business card on her door asking about why the card was left. Through email, the worker made Anderson aware that an unlicensed child care complaint was received and a cease and desist letter was emailed, the complaint says.

Two days later, on July 29, 2018, the cease and desist letter was signed and emailed to the licensing specialist, the complaint says.

Anderson said at the time, she was "currently operating within exemption guidelines" and "will be applying for a child care license," according to the complaint.

9NEWS asked CDHS what follow up the department does after a cease and desist letter is issued, and will update this story when that information is provided.

CDHS provide the following statement Monday:

“We are aware of [an] investigation happening on the home where they were providing unlicensed and illegal childcare in the home; we weren’t aware of childcare being provided at this home until after this incident and we immediately issued a cease and desist order to the home and law enforcement will help carry out the order.”