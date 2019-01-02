DENVER — An initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Denver will appear on the city's municipal ballot this spring.

Denver Elections announced Friday that the measure earned enough signatures to appear on the May 7 ballot. 5,559 of the 8,524 submitted signatures were deemed valid.

The ordinance would make the use and possession of psilocybin by people over 21 years old Denver’s “lowest law enforcement priority” and prohibit the city from prosecuting cases related to it.

It would also create a Psilocybin Mushroom Policy Review Panel to assess the potential impacts of the ordinance. This, according to the language on the initiative, would include two Denver City Council members.

The language in the measure is based off a 2007 initiative to decriminalize marijuana possession in Denver – something that was a precursor to the 2012 legalization of recreational cannabis use and distribution -- and a first-of-its-kind in the country.

Right now, the FDA classifies psychedelic mushrooms as a Schedule 1 drug, which is reserved for substances it says have no medicinal value. That’s the same category as heroin and LSD.

Those opposed to the measure have until 5 p.m. on Friday to file a protest to keep it off the ballot.

