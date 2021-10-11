Injured hiker rescued near Switzerland Trail in Boulder County

The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group performed a scree evacuation Sunday morning.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker who injured her ankle while hiking was rescued near Switzerland Trail in Boulder County on Sunday.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said its communications center was notified of a hiker who had injured her ankle in the area of the Switzerland Trail, just southeast of Bald Mountain on an unnamed Forest Service road at 10:05 a.m. Sunday.

The 45-year-old female, was hiking downhill when she fell, injuring her ankle, said BCSO. As a result of the injury, she was unable to walk out to the trailhead.

Firefighters from the Sugarloaf Fire Protection District were able to access the patient using a Utility Terrain Vehicle and an electric motorcycle and were able to provide initial medical care including splinting of the injured ankle. According to BCSO, crews were able to walk part of the way down the slope to the UTV from where the patient had been injured.

However, the slope was very rocky and unstable. As a result, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group performed a scree evacuation, said BCSO.

The injured party was then transferred to the UTV and driven out to the waiting ambulance. She was evaluated by paramedics from AMR and transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.

