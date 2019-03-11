PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A woman had to be carried out from the Crater Lake Trail on Saturday after she fell and injured her ankle, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office received a report of an injured hiker in the Maroon Bells Wilderness Area who had fallen on the trail, according to a press release. The caller said that the hiker could not walk due to an ankle injury.

Members of the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department found the injured hiker and carried her down the trail on a litter.

Sheriff officials offered a reminder that trails in mountainous areas can be difficult to navigate in ice, snow and mud. Authorities advised caution when hiking during this time of year.

