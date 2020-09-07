Jail inmate accused of kicking deputy in the face after learning his cell was searched

Daniel Jelosek was initially arrested in March on a stalking charge but will now face additional charges of assault on a peace officer.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate at the Larimer County Jail threatened to kill deputies and kicked one of them in the face multiple times after learning that his cell had been searched, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office(LCSO).

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Daniel Jelosek, 34, fought with deputies who tried to restrain him and at one point kicked a deputy in the face several times, LCSO said. Deputies were able to take control of Jelosek and move him to the booking area.

One deputy was treated and cleared at a local hospital for a minor head injury and abrasions on the arm as a result of the incident.

Jelosek was treated by jail medical staff for a minor head injury sustained while he fought the deputies.

He was arrested by Fort Collins Police Services and booked into the Larimer County Jail on March 4, for stalking, violation of a restraining order and a parole revocation.

He will now face additional charges of assaulting a peace officer.