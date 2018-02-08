GOLDEN — An inmate who was serving time for forgery and escape at the Colorado Correctional Center in Golden could not be located during the early morning count according to a release from the Department of Corrections.

Local law enforcement was notified at 12:45 a.m. Thursday that Sean Hanneman had escaped.

Hanneman was currently serving time for forgery out of Douglas County and two separate escape charges out of Arapahoe County.

The Office of the Inspector General and local law enforcement are investigating how he managed to escape.

Anyone who sees Henneman or knows where he is should call 911, the Colorado Department of Corrections Fugitive Tips line (866) 873-6305, or the command center at (719) 226-4001.

