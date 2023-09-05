Inmate walks away from Englewood correctional facility

Edward Verdugo was discovered missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Englewood in Littleton.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — The Federal Bureau of Prisons is searching for missing inmate Edward Verdugo, 49, after authorities said he walked away from a minimum-security correctional facility in Englewood Tuesday morning.

Verdugo was discovered missing at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Englewood in Littleton.

Verdugo is described by the authorities as a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

According to a release, Verdugo was serving an aggregate 109-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possessing a firearm in further in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and and felon in possession of a firearm.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation was initiated.

The satellite camp at FCI Englewood is a minimum security facility.

Anyone with information about Verdugo's whereabouts is asked to contact the United States Marshals Service at 303-728-7800.

Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.