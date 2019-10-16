ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A former inmate at the Adams County Detention Center on Tuesday filed a civil lawsuit against Adams County in District Court claiming his prosthetic leg was taken from him and he was forced to crawl up several flights of stairs.

Stanley Daves, now 54, had his left leg amputated when he was struck by a drunk driver at the age of 17, according to the lawsuit. He also sustained a brain injury from the incident, the lawsuit says.

He was arrested on a warrant for drug-related charges on Oct. 6, 2017, according to the suit and was booked into the Adams County Detention Center the next morning. He was housed there between October 2017 and June 2018.

At intake, the lawsuit alleges that Daves' "Smart Puck" equipped prosthetic leg was taken from him because it required the use of an electrical outlet to be charged. He was denied crutches and given a wheelchair to use, according to the suit.

On Oct. 20, he was escorted to an elevator so that he could attend a meeting with his lawyer but was told by a deputy that "the key was lost" according to the suit and "he was not going to do anything else to locate the key," the lawsuit says.

Daves was told that the elevator was the only accessible elevator for inmates, according to the suit, and that if he needed to get up to the visit, he would have to "crawl/hop up" the stairs, the lawsuit says.

Daves did attempt to climb the two flights of stairs but slipped, the lawsuit says, and slammed his shoulder into a handrail. He said he alerted a deputy about the fall, but failed to get a response and then "continued to crawl on his hands and knees" to the visiting booth, according to the suit.

The elevator key had still not been located by the time Daves had finished meeting with his attorney, and according to the suit, deputies made comments along the lines of "you made it up there by yourself, you can make it down the same way."

The lawsuit alleges that despite Daves' injuries he was repeatedly denied access to medical care and didn't receive proper care until February 2018.

Daves was also denied access to religious services and when he was finally able to attend a service, the lawsuit says, he was forced to crawl up the stairs to do so.

Over several weeks, the lawsuit claims, Daves was offered no choice but crawl up and down the stairs to attend religious services and meetings with his attorney.

It wasn't until Jan. 2, 2018 that a guard saw him crawling up the stairs and questioned why he was doing so, the lawsuit says. This time after his visit with his attorney ended, he was escorted by a deputy to a service elevator where a key was not required for access, the lawsuit says.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office refused to comment on the lawsuit.

"As a rule, if this is going to go to litigation, we do not provide comments on the case." Sgt. Paul Gregory, public information officer for the Adams County Sheriff Office said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS