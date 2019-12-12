STRASBURG, Colo — Board members are set to vote Thursday on a new maintenance contract for Strasburg Fire Department vehicles and 9NEWS has learned the insurance company that covers the agency has threatened to not renew its policy over maintenance concerns.

In September, 9NEWS reported the department's current maintenance contract is with Sherer Auto Parts, a diesel mechanic shop owned by the elected president of the Strasburg Fire Protection District, Don Sherer.

Sherer told 9NEWS he doesn't plan to bid on the contract again amid increased scrutiny from the public.

The department got notice of the non-renewal in October, according to a document obtained by 9NEWS in an open records request. The reason for non-renewal is listed as "No Longer Meets Underwriting Guidelines." The policy is set to expire in February.

Early this month, Strasburg Fire Chief Frank Fields met with the state director of the insurance provider, Ronald Tribbett, according to an e-mail obtained by 9NEWS.

During that meeting, described in an e-mail from Tribbett to Fields, the underwriter of the policy agreed to rescind the non-renewal if the department follows several conditions.

First, the insurance provider requests maintenance records for all vehicles included in the policy, according to the e-mail.

Then the underwriter requests a maintenance contract for the district with a shop certified to fix emergency vehicles, a certification Sherer's shop admittedly doesn't possess.

Finally, the underwriter requests a signed statement from the board of Strasburg Fire stating that no maintenance shall be done by the shop owned by Sherer, according to the e-mail.

Last month, board members published a request for bids for a maintenance contract.

The fire board is scheduled to meet Thursday night. One of the items on an agenda for the meeting is a discussion about vehicle maintenance.

