Insurance will not cover home washed away during heavy rain

Clyde Romero Jr. lost everything when a flash flood caused mud and debris to push his home into the Poudre River.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — In just an instant, a lifetime of dreams was washed away Tuesday night for Clyde Romero Jr.

"I got a key to my house, but no house to go to," Romero said. "It's gone. It's obliterated."

Romero lives along the Poudre River on Black Hollow Road near the town of Rustic on Highway 14.

"This was my place. It was my dream home. I had it for three years," Romero said. "It was awesome. It was awesome."

On Tuesday night, Romero was away at his mother's house when heavy rains washed down the mountainside with a load of mud and debris. This is where the Cameron Peak fire burned last year and there is little undergrowth to slow down the rainfall.

Four people are feared dead with three still missing after their home was washed away, as well. Romero said he mourns for his friends and neighbors while he tries to figure out what he will do next.

"That's the roof of my house up against the bridge," Romero said. "I'm trying not to cry."

Though he lost everything, Romero said his insurance company called Auto-Owners determined he is not covered for mudslides or floods, meaning he will be out around $400,000.

"I was told that it's not affordable to have flood insurance, so I decided based on (Auto-Owner's) recommendation not to carry flood insurance," Romero said.

National Flood Insurance is available through FEMA and is designed to cover losses like Romero's. But, it does incur an additional cost on top of standard home insurance.

Romero wants Auto-Owners to reconsider his claim and help him out.

"I was willing to take the gamble, and you know, you put your best faith in the insurance company and hope they do the right thing," Romero said.

9NEWS reached out to Auto-Owners for comment but did not receive a response.

Despite his misfortune, Romero is thankful he wasn't home when it happened and promised to remain positive that God will provide.

"I'm gonna keep the faith and keep on plugging along," Romero said. "I may get more than what I had before."