BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police have launched an internal affairs investigation over an officer's interactions with a man earlier this month.

The incident in question took place around 8:30 a.m. on March 1 in the 2200 block of Arapahoe Avenue, according to a release from the police department.

The address where the incident occurred is at part of the Naropa University campus.

According to a news release, a Boulder Police Officer observed a man sitting in a partially enclosed patio area directly behind a ‘Private Property’ sign and initiated contact to determine if he was allowed to be on the property.

The man told the officer that he worked and lived at the building and provided his school identification card, the release said.

The officer detained the man to investigate further and requested over the radio for additional assistance, the release said. Over the radio, the officer indicated the man was uncooperative and unwilling to put down a blunt object, the news release said.

Several officers, including a supervisor, responded and determined the object the man was holding was used to pick up trash, police said.

Officers ultimately determined the man had a legal right to be on the property and returned the man’s school identification card. All officers left the area and no further action was taken.

Boulder police began looking into the incident on Friday and launched an official internal affairs investigation Monday morning.

Once the report is complete, the findings will be reviewed by the Professional Standards Review Panel, which will provide a recommendation to the chief of police.

The panel consists of six community members and six members of the police department. The investigation and review process into this matter is estimated to take between 60 to 90 days.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS