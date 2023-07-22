Northbound I-25 closed at South Colorado Boulevard for death investigation

Denver Police said the closure was expected to last about an hour.

DENVER — The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed at South Colorado Boulevard for a death investigation.

A spokesperson for DPD said at around 6:30 p.m. that the closure was expected to last about an hour.

Traffic is being diverted at East Evans Avenue.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is confirmed.

