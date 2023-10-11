Shooting in Thornton leads to chase that ends in Castle Rock

A suspect was shot and another person is in custody after a pursuit ended in Castle Rock, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A shooting in Thornton led to a pursuit that ended in Castle Rock early Wednesday morning.

The pursuit ended at a 7-Eleven located at 80 Plum Creek Parkway. That's near Plum Creek Parkway and South Wilcox Street.

A black Chevrolet Silverado led police on a high speed chase that ended with one person shot and another person in custody, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

None of the officers or deputies involved in the pursuit were injured.

SKY9 was over the scene at the 7-Eleven and showed the suspect pickup truck had crashed through the front of the store.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

