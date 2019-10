ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A stretch of Interstate 76 was closed for hours while deputies responded to a person who was threatening to harm himself, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted Saturday afternoon that specialists were actively communicating with the male.

Adams County Fire and Colorado State Patrol were also at the scene. The Sheriff's Office tweeted just after 9 p.m. that the person was in custody and that the highway would be reopening shortly.