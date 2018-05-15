A Colorado law supposed to make some suspects give up their guns is not working

Michael Dean King shot Jennifer Lembke with a gun that he had been ordered to relinquish.

Until 9Wants to Know contacted her, Logan Lembke had never been told that the man who killed her mother in 2014 had been under a judge’s gun relinquishment order at the time.

A judge in Gunnison issued the order two days prior to the death of Jennifer Lembke.

“Yeah, I did not know that,” said Logan Lembke. “I was just told that he killed my mom and then killed himself.”

The order issued to Michael Dean King is one of 69,054 gun relinquishment orders issued since the passage of SB 13-197.

INTERACTIVE | 2013 - 2017 gun relinquishment orders

King’s court file indicates zero evidence that he ever intended to comply with the order. Crime scene photos show the gun he used to kill Jennifer Lembke next to his body.

Gunnison police officers also found boxes of ammunition and other guns inside the home on Tincup Lane.

Logan Lembke found out that her mother had been shot and killed while she was at work. The man who murdered her had been ordered to relinquish his weapons just two days before.

KUSA

“I don’t like thinking about [King]. I don’t like saying his name,” said Logan Lembke. “All I think of is ‘coward,’ and that I hate him for taking my mom.”

“I still feel like someone should be held accountable for the fact that he had a gun and wasn’t supposed to,” she added.

Logan Lembke isn’t alone in feeling that sentiment.

Greg Lorbiecki held his wife hostage inside the couple's home just south of Colorado Springs ... just months before, a judge had ordered that he give up his firearms.

KUSA

In 2016, just months after a judge ordered him not to possess any firearms or ammunition, Greg Lorbiecki held his wife hostage inside the couple’s home just south of Colorado Springs.

Four hours into a standoff, with SWAT officers outside, Lorbiecki fired a round into Karyn

Lorbiecki’s head. He surrendered almost immediately and is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

El Paso County Sheriff’s investigators found multiple other guns and boxes of ammunition inside the Lorbiecki home.

This is Karyn Lorbiecki. Months after her husband was ordered to relinquish his weapons, he fired a round into her head. He is currently serving a life sentence.

“We used to say, something is going to happen with all of those guns,” said Karyn’s sister-in-law Angie Ragsdale. “He shouldn’t have been allowed to have those guns.”

Eight months prior to the murder, prosecutors charged Greg Lorbiecki with criminal mischief after he threw a pair of wrenches at his wife’s car, according to court documents.

The mandatory protection order obtained by 9Wants to Know ordered Lorbiecki to relinquish all guns and ammunition within 48 hours and to file proof of such relinquishment.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, a Democrat and past state representative, was a primary sponsor of SB 13-197.

KUSA

If he did so, his court file never indicates it.

“Nobody checked, so yeah, he was able to keep the guns,” Ragsdale said.

Based upon his court file, it also appears no one checked on Haywood Miller after El Paso County prosecutors charged him with assault in 2016. A judge order him to relinquish any firearms in August.

The case was dismissed in late September, but it doesn’t appear as if Miller ever filed a response with the court, as required by law.

In November of 2016, he and another man killed three people in Colorado Springs.

Under a Colorado law, judges can order that domestic violence suspects with certain protection orders relinquish their firearms.

KUSA

One of them was Ron Loftis’ daughter, Victoria.

“I miss her every day,” he told 9Wants to Know as he sat next to her grave at Evergreen Cemetery.

He visits this spot nearly every day.

As for Miller, Ron Loftis said he simply wishes someone would’ve tried to enforce the law.

“My daughter was shot 22 times,” he said.

The 9Wants to Know investigation also discovered:

- Westminster Police shot and killed Brett Rodriquez on July 4, 2017, after prosecutors say he showed a handgun during an arrest attempt. Rodriquez was under a 2016 gun relinquishment order from Adams County at the time.

- Robert Lamont, according to Colorado Springs Police, fired shots from an SUV at another vehicle in March. He was under a relinquishment order stemming from a 2017 domestic violence case.

- Bruce Allee was under a gun relinquishment order signed in January 2018 when he shot and carjacked a Westminster man in April. Allee was ultimately shot and killed by U.S. Marshals later the same day.

- Gustavo Marquez pleaded guilty earlier this year to taking part in what the Colorado Springs Gazette called “the gang-related executions of two Coronado High School students.” Early last year and before the muders, a judge had ordered him to give up his guns.

- William Camacho Jr. has been charged with the April murder of 21-year old Brandie Preciado in Colorado Springs. Last May, a judge in El Paso County ordered him to not have any guns after a harassment case.

“There’s an order of relinquishment for a reason. So why are we not doing more to ensure that part of the law is followed?” asked Ruth Glenn.

As it turns out, the answer to that question is somewhat complicated.

Some of the text on judge orders requiring that some people under investigation for domestic violence relinquish their firearms.

KUSA