The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide bulletin asking the public to be on the lookout for a Dodge truck after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash at a Commerce City intersection Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at East 72nd Place and Magnolia Street just before 4:40 p.m., according to the Commerce City Police Department. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries. He died a few hours later.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 30s who might have a mustache. He is believed to be driving a blue 2009 Dodge 250 truck with silver piping. The Colorado license plate is SMQ-243.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the Adams County Communication Center at 303-288-1535.

The bulletin issued about the crash is called a Medina Alert, which is part of a program that went into effect in 2014. It’s named after 21-year-old valet driver Jose Medina, who was killed in in a hit-and-run crash.

