A statewide bulletin asking the public to be on the lookout for a Dodge truck after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash at a Commerce City intersection Friday afternoon has been deactivated, now that the vehicle has been located. The driver has not been found.

According to a release from Commerce Police, the truck was found near U.S. 36 and Pecos St in unincorporated Adams County.

The crash was reported at East 72nd Place and Magnolia Street just before 4:40 p.m., according to the Commerce City Police Department. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries. He died a few hours later.

Very little description information about the suspect has been released.

The bulletin issued about the crash is called a Medina Alert, which is part of a program that went into effect in 2014. It’s named after 21-year-old valet driver Jose Medina, who was killed in in a hit-and-run crash.

