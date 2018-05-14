A five-year-old law that aimed to keep guns away from alleged domestic violence abusers is frequently ignored or unenforced, a 9Wants to Know investigation, “Protection DisOrder,” has found.

In 2013, Colorado lawmakers passed a bill that aimed to protect victims of domestic violence by ordering alleged abusers to relinquish guns and ammunition while under a protection order.

"I've been disappointed frankly that we haven't seen a more aggressive enforcement," said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, one of the law’s co-sponsors. “It's really not acceptable. It's part of our law, and we ought to be enforcing it."

On March 4, 2013, former state senator, Evie Hudak – one of the bill’s main sponsors – testified before members of the Colorado Senate Judiciary Committee.

“This bill addresses the lethal combination of guns and domestic violence,” Hudak said during testimony. “If we don’t do it, we will continue to leave women and children in risk of severe harm or even death.”

Senate Bill 13-197, also called “No Firearms for Domestic Violence Offenders” was signed into law June 5, 2013. It provides additional requirements to protection orders in primarily domestic violence cases, directing the defendant to give up possession or control of weapons and ammunition for the duration of the order, and file a receipt with the court generally within 72 hours of receiving the protection order.

The law also lays out the options for the restrained person to sell or transfer possession of firearms:

Sell or transfer to a licensed firearm dealer – which includes some pawn shops or other gun stores

Sell or transfer to a friend or family member, so long as that person undergoes a criminal background check

Arrange for storage of the firearms with a law enforcement agency

However, 9Wants to Know found defendants frequently fail or refuse to file proof of relinquishment to the court with little follow up.

Victims of domestic violence also see this law as falling short of their hopes for it five years ago.

Ruth Glenn is now the president and CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, based in Denver. She testified in favor of the legislation in March 2013.

“Twenty years ago, I was left for dead after being shot by my husband who was under a protection order,” Glenn said at the time.

Today, Glenn is concerned that the legislation might not have protected her – or other victims of domestic violence – the way she thought it would.

"There's an order of relinquishment for a reason,” Glenn said. “Why are we not doing more to ensure that part of the law is followed?"

