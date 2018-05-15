KUSA - A five-year-old law aimed at keeping guns away from alleged domestic violence abusers is frequently ignored or unenforced, a 9Wants to Know investigation, “Protection DisOrder,” has found.

In 2013, Colorado lawmakers passed a bill that aimed to protect victims of domestic violence by ordering alleged abusers to relinquish guns and ammunition while under a protection order – but prosecutors, victims and domestic violence advocates say the law isn’t working as intended.

BACKGROUND | Is a 2013 law to protect victims of domestic violence being enforced?

9Wants to Know found multiple defendants – ordered to give up possession of their guns – later charged in another crime involving a gun.

