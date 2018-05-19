A student walked into Santa Fe High School Friday morning armed with guns and explosives. He opened fire, killing 10 people and wounded 10 more.

MORE | Student charged after mass shooting leaves 10 dead at Santa Fe High School

After hearing about news like this it's normal to feel sadness, fear and anger. But then for many of us, it’s over.

Bev Marquez, the head of Rocky Mountain Crisis partners, says moving on with one's normal routine does not mean that person doesn't care. It means they’re resilient.

However, she says moving on is only healthy if it comes with meaningful conversations.

“If people are not doing that, that's what I think is the concern,” said Marquez.

Coping with tragedies in the news is different for everyone, but Marquez says acknowledging that young people live in a different reality is important.

“One of the ways people cope is to say, 'that wasn't me, that won't happen to me, my world is still safe'," she said. "If those coping mechanisms has been pulled away from them then we have kids that are feeling much more vulnerable. Then it's on us to help them to replace some of those coping mechanisms with the new realities.”

This could include getting involved with something they feel is a part of the solution or having conversations about their fears, feelings, balance and control.

© 2018 KUSA