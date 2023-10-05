Law passed after woman was killed barely used

The Isabella Joy Thallas Act says someone must report a stolen gun to police within five days of realizing it's gone.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — More than a million guns. That's how many were stolen in four years across the country, according to a new federal report. One of those guns was used to kill a 21-year-old in Denver while she was walking her dog.

The law passed in Isabella Thallas' honor tried to make sure people were responsible with their guns.

The Isabella Joy Thallas Act, which took effect in September 2021, says someone must report a stolen gun to police within five days of realizing it's gone. The first offense is a $25 fine. The second offense is a misdemeanor.

The law has only been used one time, according to court records. A data search found prosecutors in Moffat County charged a 30-year-old woman in February 2023 for failing to report a lost or stolen firearm.

"Well yeah...that wasn't - the intent was to remind people, to get them to be proactive," said Democratic State Senator Tom Sullivan, who sponsored the bill. "It's awareness and responsibility. We know the vast majority are law-abiding gun owners. We are asking they become responsible."

It's been almost three years since Ana Thallas' daughter, Isabella, was killed with a rifle never reported stolen by a Denver police officer. Isabella was walking a dog with her boyfriend in Denver when a stranger shot them with an AK-47.

"I felt in my heart as though there needed to be awareness for people to truly know - because I had no idea," Ana Thallas said. "There's no such thing as reporting your gun lost or stolen."

She couldn't believe there wasn't a state law that required someone to tell police their gun was missing. Her grief helped change that. She worked with lawmakers to pass the Isabella Joy Thallas Act in 2021.

Ana Thallas is OK that the law is asking more than punishing, but she would like to see future bills give tougher penalties.

"Because I am going to be perfectly honest, 25 dollars is nothing. It's nothing," she said. "It should be 2,500 dollars. Then I would be afraid of that bill."

She wants people to think twice about how they store their guns.

"I never had a tragic loss before Isabella. I didn't know. I was naïve, then bam. It just turns your world upside down," she said.

According to a report published by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) this year, more than a million guns were stolen from private citizens across the country between 2017 and 2021.

ATF believes the reported number of firearms stolen from people is a significant undercount. According to the report, a 2016 survey by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics found about 25% of private gun thefts are not reported to police.

"By those firearms being on the street if they have been gained by illicit means they are going to be used for illicit means on the street," said Brent Beavers, Special Agent in Charge for ATF Denver Field Division.

Special Agent Beavers said if someone fails to report a stolen gun to police, it can be very difficult to find them once police recover the weapon.

"First and foremost, there's no national database for firearms," said Special Agent Beavers. "ATF can look at the firearm, get the serial number and determine where the firearm was purchased. If the firearm was purchased by the person who lost the firearm there may be a link, but if the person purchased a firearm and sold it to a friend, which is feasible, then that may just be the starting point for the investigation."