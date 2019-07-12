DENVER — The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is calling for Metro State University to take action after a social video appears to show two Muslim students being harassed while praying in public.

Krista Cole, acting board chair CAIR-Colorado said the video posted on Twitter shows two Muslim students praying in a computer lab on campus when they are profanely harassed by another student.

"F**k you and F**k your all your family, too," a woman says on the video.

The video, which contains graphic language, can be seen here:

CAIR is a group that exists to protect the civil rights of American Muslims. Cole said the organization is calling on Metro State to investigate and take action.

"What's bothersome is the profanity and the obvious hate that's coming forth," Cole said. "It's just being spewed in public with no regard of anyone else in the laboratory."

MSU Denver released this statement Friday afternoon:

"Metropolitan State University of Denver was made aware on Dec. 3 of a verbal altercation among students in a campus computer lab. MSU Denver immediately began looking into the circumstances surrounding this incident and is now engaging with the students involved to identify the best way to move forward that will meet their individual needs as well as those of the campus community. Out of respect to the students involved and due to privacy considerations, we are not disclosing the student’s identities and actions taken but can confirm that most of them are affiliated with the University. MSU Denver takes its commitment to diversity very seriously and places a high value on cultivating and sustaining a respectful and inclusive campus community."

Cole said she just wants people of all religions to feel safe. She is asking Metro State for more prayer facilities for students of any religion to freely pray on campus.

"There is just no call for any kind of behavior like that in public," Cole said.

