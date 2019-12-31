DENVER — Though he doesn't refer to himself as one, Jack Wilson is known as a hero to many.

He was one of the congregants who shot and killed a man Sunday after that man opened fire in a church near Fort Worth, Texas.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott, police, other officials react to Texas church shooting

RELATED: Congregants kill gunman in shooting at Texas church

"It is a close-knit congregation," he said. "It's a close family type situation, so I'm concerned and I'm upset for that. I don't feel like I killed a human, I killed an evil and that's how I'm coping with the situation"

The gunman has been identified as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen of River Oaks.

Kinnunen shot two people before he was killed in the Sunday morning attack at the West Freeway Church of Christ, said White Settlement police Chief J.P. Bevering.

Both of those congregants later died, according to authorities.

Wilson said he and other church security were watching the gunman before the shooting because he came into the sanctuary wearing "a fake beard and a fake wig." He was also wearing a long coat.

"I don't consider myself a hero at all," Wilson said. "I did what I was trained to do."

When news of the shooting broke, it sounded all too familiar to Jeanne Assam, the woman who shot and killed a gunman at New Life Church in Colorado Springs in 2007.

RELATED: Why the woman who stopped a 2007 church shooting rejects 'good guy with a gun' title

RELATED: Woman who shot gunman says she was given assignment from God

Assam said she believes she and Wilson both did the right thing, but she wishes she could tell Jack she understands the hurt that comes with taking any life.

Read Assam's message to Wilson below:

Jack Wilson, if you are listening -- if you're able to listen among all the chaos -- I just want you to know that I thank you for what you did.

I'm sorry for what you had to do. Don't question yourself. You stepped up to the plate and you preserved life. It's not about taking a life. You preserved life. Excellent job. It was you or him. If it would've been you, he would've killed more people.

Be at peace and let yourself feel what you need to feel. Allow yourself to feel whatever you need to feel. Your thoughts are real.

Find a good friend you can confide in. Whoever that friend is, you be quiet and let Jack talk. You just listen. Be a compassionate listener.

Jack, I'd give you a hug if I was there. Thank you for preserving lives. That is coming from your friend -- that you haven't met yet -- Jean Assam in Denver, Colorado with great appreciation."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS