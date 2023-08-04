Fire officials: Deadly apartment fire human-caused

Investigators are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information on Saturday's fire and another fire that occurred nearby in March 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators have determined that a weekend fire that killed one person and sent three others to the hospital was human-caused.

>The video above is from Saturday, April 8.

A resident in the building called 911 at 4 a.m. Saturday, fire officials said. When crews arrived minutes later, fire had consumed the hallways on the second and third floors, and both stairwells which trapped residents inside the building, officials said.

Some residents were forced to jump from upper floors to escape, SMFR said. Fire crews used ladders to help rescue people from their balconies.

During a search of the building, firefighters found two people and rushed them out of the building. One of those people died and the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition, SMFR said. The identity of the person killed has not yet been released by the Arapahoe County coroner's office.

Two residents from a nearby building suffered smoke inhalation and were also taken to a hospital.

People living 23 apartments were displaced by Saturday's fire, SMFR said.

SMFR said there was another fire on March 1, 2022 at Ivy Crossing Apartments was also human-caused and incendiary in nature. Ivy Crossing is less than a half-mile away from Saturday's fire. Officials said they do not know if the fires are related.

South Metro is asking anyone who might have information about these fires to call 1-877-892-7766. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000, SMFR said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.