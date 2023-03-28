Sheriff's office asks for tips about man last seen in June

Based on information discovered during the investigation, there is concern about the well-being of Jance Varela.

Example video title will go here for this video

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is asking for tips related to the disappearance of a man who has not been seen since June of last year.

Jance Wesly Varela, 41, who had been staying in the Loveland area was last seen in June 2022, the sheriff's office said.

Family members reported him missing the following month after they were unable to reach him. LCSO investigators spoke with Jance’s friends and followed up on tips about his potential whereabouts but have been unable to locate him.

Based on information discovered during the investigation, there is concern about his well-being. The sheriff's office is now asking community members for information about his location or circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Varela is 6’4 tall, 140 pounds, with gray/brown hair and brown eyes. He may have facial hair and has a tattoo of the pi (π) symbol on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Tyler Thomas at 970-498-5167. People can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

A cash reward is available for tips that lead to the resolution of this case.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS