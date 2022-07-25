Meet the first Latina to achieve rank of major in DSD history

The Denver native has been with DSD for almost 20 years.

DENVER — Janelle Orozco is set to become the first Latina to achieve the rank of major in the history of the Denver Sheriff Department (DSD).

A veteran of DSD for almost 20 years, Orozco will be sworn into the position on Friday, Sept. 9.

Born and raised in Denver, Orozco has been with the DSD since her early twenties and currently serves as the secretary of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 27, and has represented the FOP27 at community events and on legislative committees, DSD said.

Orozco has worked her way up through the ranks from deputy, to sergeant, then captain, and now major, said DSD in a news release.

"Incoming-Major Orozco has proven herself as a true leader of this department," said Sheriff Elias Diggins. "With her extensive knowledge of our agency and desire to serve others, she will be a wonderful addition to the executive leadership team."

Orozco was recently the captain of the Correctional Care Medical Facility at Denver Health. DSD said Orozco has served in multiple locations including Intake, Recruitment, the Downtown Detention Center, the Denver County Jail, and Facility Operations.

"It has been an honor to serve the residents of the City and County of Denver and to work with such amazing people," said Orozco. "I’m looking forward to continuing my contribution to the DSD as a member of the executive leadership team."

