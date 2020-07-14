Polis to provide update on state’s response to COVID-19

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. 9NEWS will stream it on this article, via our app on our YouTube chanel.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response the COVID-19 pandemic amid surges of the virus in neighboring states.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Governor's Residence at the Boettcher Mansion in Denver.

Polis had gone to one news conference a week recently as the state began to reopen, but said he will now speak to the media twice a week.

Last week, Polis implored Coloradans to “wear a damn mask” and has since used harsh rhetoric to persuade people to use face masks in public to slow the spread of COVID-19. In a Facebook post over the weekend, he called people who refuse to wear masks “selfish bastards.”

Nevertheless, he has stopped short of issuing a statewide mask order, instead leaving it up to individual cities and counties.

Colorado has not seen a surge in cases anywhere close to Texas, Florida or Arizona, but hospitals have increased slightly in recent weeks. In part because of concerns about out-of-state visitors, Polis ordered bars to close once again shortly after they opened.

Polis has also urged the state’s younger residents to avoid large get-togethers.

"This is the summer of no parties," Polis said last week.

Bars that serve food and function as restaurants may stay open if they maintain guidelines, such as social distancing of at least six feet and only sitting with members of their own group or party.

Polis also said a big factor in how quickly we move forward will depend on personal responsibility. He stressed with less restrictions by the state, it's more important than ever for people to avoid large gatherings, maintain social distancing and wear masks.

"I can't stress enough that the fate of Colorado with suppressing this virus and our economic recovery is largely in your capable hands," he said. "Our ability to suppress the virus relies on individual choices Coloradans make."