JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado —

A neighbor’s Ring camera was able to record the suspect vehicle in what the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said was a possible attempted abduction in a Littleton subdivision Friday evening.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the 9-year-old victim’s father saw a white work van stop and approach a group of kids on the street in front of some houses in the 8600 block of West Progress Place -- southwest of West Belleview Avenue and South Wadsworth Boulevard.

Deputies said the 9-year-old claimed the man driving the van said “get in” and later “get in the van.” The children did not get in the vehicle and it ultimately drove away.

The driver was described as a Hispanic man between 40 to 45 years old, with dark hair. He was wearing a blue polo-type shirt, according to deputies.

The van had a six-inch “Pepsi”-like logo on it. It had at least one yellow ladder and a moderate-sized dent in the driver’s side rear bumper, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612.

