Threat regarding masks called into Jeffco superintendent's office

The district is in contact with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office regarding the "concerning" call over the district's mask mandate.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A "direct threat made against the superintendent and district leadership" led Jefferson County Public Schools to secure the building where a school board study session happened Wednesday afternoon.

Per John McDonald, the director of security for the district, a rambling phone message was called into the superintendent's office. McDonald told 9NEWS the threat had to do with masks.

Jefferson County's mask mandate for public indoor spaces is set to expire Feb. 18.

McDonald said it's hard to determine if this was a credible threat, but said it was "concerning."

The district has been in contact with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office regarding the call. The department is investigating.

Because of the threat, today's meeting was closed to the public, but livestreamed online.

