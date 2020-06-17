Man rescued from Clear Creek in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — A person was rescued after they ended up in Clear Creek without a floatation device.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said they were called to the scene of a drowning in Clear Creek in Golden near Highway 93 and Highway 6 on Tuesday night.
>> The video above has information on river safety.
The victim was in the water for over a mile, according to the sheriff's office.
Rescuers detected a faint pulse and transported the person to a local hospital, according to JCSO. Their condition is still unknown.
Deputies have the right lane of Hwy 93 north closed at Hwy 6 as they investigate.
RELATED: How to recognize signs of drowning
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS