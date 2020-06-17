Man rescued from Clear Creek in Golden

Rescuers said they believe the victim drowned, but they were able to detect a faint pulse on that person.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A person was rescued after they ended up in Clear Creek without a floatation device.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said they were called to the scene of a drowning in Clear Creek in Golden near Highway 93 and Highway 6 on Tuesday night.

The victim was in the water for over a mile, according to the sheriff's office.

Rescuers detected a faint pulse and transported the person to a local hospital, according to JCSO. Their condition is still unknown.

Deputies have the right lane of Hwy 93 north closed at Hwy 6 as they investigate.