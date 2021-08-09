x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jefferson County teen goes missing

Caden Barber was last seen in Denver Friday evening.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to JCSO, Caden Barber was last seen at Observatory Park at East Iliff Avenue and South Fillmore Street in Denver at 6 p.m. Friday. 

He lives in the Ken Caryl Valley, the sheriff's office said, and goes to school in the Denver area.

Caden is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black Chinos pants and a white shirt. 

Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Caden Barber

Anyone who knows where Caden is is asked to call Jefferson County dispatch at 303-271-0211.

RELATED: Girls believed taken by parents found safe after Amber Alert issued in Denver area

RELATED: Missing woman in Douglas County found safe

RELATED: Missing Wheat Ridge man found safe

RELATED: Teen found safe after going missing in Aurora

RELATED: Missing Arvada teen found at Denver library

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS  

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

In Other News

Denver family turns garage into haunted house