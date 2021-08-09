Jefferson County teen goes missing

Caden Barber was last seen in Denver Friday evening.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to JCSO, Caden Barber was last seen at Observatory Park at East Iliff Avenue and South Fillmore Street in Denver at 6 p.m. Friday.

He lives in the Ken Caryl Valley, the sheriff's office said, and goes to school in the Denver area.

Caden is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black Chinos pants and a white shirt.

Anyone who knows where Caden is is asked to call Jefferson County dispatch at 303-271-0211.

