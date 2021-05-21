Jefferson County deputies investigating possible murder-suicide involving elderly woman, son

Both were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is investigating a possible murder-suicide involving an elderly woman and her son, the department said Friday.

According to a release from JCSO, deputies responded to a home in the 7900 block of South Estes Street in the Ken Caryl area southwest of Littleton on the report of a possible suicide at 2:50 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies arrived to discover the 62-year-old man and his mother who is 91 years old dead with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Investigators were called in to process the scene and conduct interviews, the release said.

JCSO said it's an ongoing investigation, but they do not believe anyone else was involved and said there is no risk to the community.

A spokesperson for the department said a final determination on the circumstances of the incident has not been determined, but confirms only one weapon was found.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.