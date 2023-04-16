2 hurt in garage fire

The fire was in the 7000 block of S. Marshall St. in the Columbine area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Jefferson County Sunday.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted at 10:15 a.m. that they were responding to a house fire in the 7000 block of S. Marshall St., which is in the Columbine area. They said a plume of smoke was visible as crews responded.

When they got there, they found a garage that was engulfed in flames.

The fire was declared under control at 10:38 a.m., and South Metro said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The fire department later said a second person had been transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fire investigators were at the scene late Sunday morning working to determine what caused the fire as crews continued to put out hot spots.

West Metro Fire Rescue and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office also responded to the fire.

