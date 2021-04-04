Crews locate missing plane in Jefferson County

Reports of a plane crash came in Saturday night. Crews located the aircraft Sunday morning.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An aircraft that was reported missing Saturday night has been located, according to a tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).

Search crews were able to locate the airplane from the air just after 10 a.m., according to JCSO Public Information Officer Mike Taplin.

Crews are attempting to get to the plane on the ground to check on the pilot, JCSO said.

The United States Air Force (USAF) received a notification from the aircraft's emergency beacon and contacted JCSO Saturday night at about 8:15 p.m., according to Taplin. The aircraft was reported to have gone missing in the area of Wigwam Creek Trail, JCSO said.

It is unknown if there are any injuries from this crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

9NEWSLETTER

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.