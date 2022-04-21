Jefferson County Sheriff looking for at-risk 17-year-old

Jason Abel was last seen at Golden High School at 10 a.m. Monday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is looking for an at-risk runaway teen who was last seen at Golden High School on Monday.

Jason Abel is 17 years old and described as 5-foot 7-inches tall with a thin build and long brown hair, according to a Facebook post from JCSO.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue puffy jacket, a grey or blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes, JCSO said.

Anyone who may know Jason's whereabouts or may see him is asked to call 911 or JCSO at 303-271-0211, according to the Colorado Bureau of Instigations (CBI). Tipsters can also email Investigator Janecke Hausken at jhausken@jeffco.us with information, CBI said.

