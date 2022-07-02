Jefferson County Public Health director resigns

Dawn Comstock's reason for resigning is unknown.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Jefferson County Public Health Director Dawn Comstock, a target of Republican criticism over public health mandates like masking, has resigned.

Comstock resigned Monday after a two-hour meeting with the board of health. The meeting was closed to the public and reporters. Because of that, the reason for the resignation is unknown.

Board of Health President Cheri Jahn said in a statement that they will begin the process of transitioning her position once her resignation is complete:

Dr. Comstock has been a committed public servant, and this board is grateful for her public health expertise and guidance throughout the past year. She offered her resignation to the JCPH board today, and we have accepted it. We will begin the process of transitioning her position once her resignation is complete. We are grateful for Dr. Comstock's service and look forward to keeping the public updated as we put together a transition team and search for the next director of JCPH.

Comstock took over the position in February 2021 after Mark Johnson, who held the position for 30 years, retired.

