Jefferson County requires county, municipal workers to be vaccinated, be tested weekly or work from home

The county's board of health approved the order Monday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — In order to work in person, county and municipal workers in Jefferson County will have to be vaccinated in the coming weeks or face weekly COVID-19 testing, under a new health order passed there earlier this week.

The county's board of health approved the order Monday, according to a press release sent Tuesday evening. Employees who work either in government-operated offices or who interact with the public are required to show proof of vaccination by Nov. 1, or else they must submit to weekly COVID-19 tests. The order will remain in effect until the county "has experienced twenty-one consecutive days" of moderate or low transmission rates. According to state data, the county has had high rates of spread over at least the past two weeks.

Only employees who are able to work 100% remotely are exempted from the requirement, according to the order.

The order "is an appropriate protective measure for Jefferson County to take at this time, given the current circumstances with COVID-19 and the Delta variant," Greg Deranleau, the head of the county's health board, said in a statement.

