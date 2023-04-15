Some people with low-level warrants will be able to resolve their cases at upcoming event

The Fresh Start initiative allows people to clear warrants for less serious offenses without being arrested.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office is promising to give certain Jefferson County and Gilpin County residents the opportunity to start over with a clean criminal record.

The 'Fresh Start' initiative allows people with active warrants for low-level offenses to resolve their cases without being arrested, according to the Jefferson County website.

The following types of cases are eligible under the Fresh Start initiative:

Non-violent misdemeanors and traffic offenses

Select low-level non-violent felonies that have been reclassified as misdemeanors

Probation violation warrants for low-level felonies (DF4, F5, F6) and misdemeanor and traffic offenses

The following types of cases are ineligible:

Most felony offenses, any weapons offense, escape, arson, tampering, or introduction of contraband

Victim's Rights Act cases including assault, child abuse, unlawful sexual contact or domestic violence

Second or more DUI/DWAI

To check eligibility for probation revocation cases, email 01probation@judicial.state.co.us. You can check eligibility for other cases at warrantforgiveness.golden@coloradodefenders.us.

On May 6, 2023 from 9am-1pm First Judicial DA's Office of Colorado is forgiving certain warrants without getting arrested. Please see the flyer for more information and to check eligibility. pic.twitter.com/obN53gOv1A — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) April 15, 2023

The initiative is intended to benefit people with outstanding warrants while cutting down on costs to taxpayers and allowing law enforcement to direct their resources toward offenders who commit higher level crimes and directly victimize others in the community, the website says.

In addition to having their warrants cleared, participants can speak with a criminal defense attorney, set a new court date and get back on track to completing probation.

There will also be community resources available, including the Community Connections Center, Jefferson County Public Health, Jefferson Center for Mental Health, Benefits in Action, Hazelbrook Sober Living, Intervention Inc., Behavioral Treatment Services and Stout Street Clinic.

The event will take place on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jefferson County Administration and Courts Facility at 100 Jefferson Parkway in Golden.

Visit the Jefferson County 'Fresh Start' website for more information.