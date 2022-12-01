1 hospitalized, 4 treated after suspected drug overdose at JFK High School

The school's principal said in a letter to parents that the medical incidents "appear to be related to some sort of overdose of a drug."

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A student was hospitalized after a suspected drug overdose at John F. Kennedy High School in Denver Thursday morning.

Denver Public Schools confirmed that five students were treated for medical issues in the student parking lot that may have been associated with drugs.

In a letter to parents, the principal said that the Denver Public Schools Department of Safety, Denver Police and paramedics responded to treat the students. She also said that the medical incidents "appear to be related to some sort of overdose of a drug."

One student was taken to the hospital, and four students were treated and released to family members, Denver Public Schools said.

"Please understand that we take these situations very seriously," the letter says, "In order for our school to carry out its duty of providing all students with a safe environment in which to learn, grow and thrive, we encourage every student to avoid unhealthy and potentially life threatening scenarios. This includes experimenting with drugs."

Denver Police Department is investigating.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.