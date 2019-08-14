BLACK HAWK, Colo. — In the gambling world there are few sure bets, but at the Monarch Casino in Black Hawk getting a job dealing is pretty close.

The casino is in the middle of a massive expansion and will be adding about 30 gaming tables that will need about 150 dealers to work at blackjack, craps and roulette tables.

Monarch Casino is looking to hire more dealers.

Steve Zlobin is the Table Games Manager at the Monarch Casino. He said the casino is starting up a free dealing school, and anyone who passes is guaranteed a job dealing.

“We’re the first casino in the market that’s offering a free dealer school that we are running ourselves,” Zlobin said. “We guarantee a job at the completion of the training school.”

Finish and pass the dealing school and you'll land a job.

The school entails 120 hours of training, and people who finish the course can take a test to get a job dealing.

If they pass, part-time dealers can earn between $30,000 and $35,000 a year, and full-time workers can earn between $50,000 and $60,000 a year, according to the casino.

The first step is to apply for the school online.

Good deal with the chance to earn money playing cards.

The casino is also looking for about 1,000 employees for other roles, and will be hosting a career fair at Coors Field Aug. 25 and Sept. 9

