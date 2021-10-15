Best Buy hosting hiring fair nationwide

New this year, candidates will be asked to submit a video interview.

DENVER — Best Buy is gearing up for the busy holiday season and is looking to hire thousands of employees nationwide.

The retailer announced Friday it will hold a job fair at stores across the country — including in Colorado — for seasonal Best Buy store and home services positions.

Hiring fairs will take place on Friday, Oct. 15 for all positions.

Those interested in joining Best Buy can apply online for a range of positions and submit a video interview.

Best Buy said it is offering several benefits this holiday season including:

Minimum of $15 per hour starting pay.

Employee discount on products and services.

Special discounts on college tuition at various schools.

Savings on fitness memberships.

Savings on insurance plans, from home and auto to pet coverage.

Access to Best Buy’s Employee Assistance Program, which provides a number of resources including free counseling or expert advice on everything from mental health, legal counsel, financial questions, crisis support and life event planning.

Others hiring this holiday season include Target, Walmart, King Soopers, Macy's, USPS, UPS, Nordstrom and Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's.

Because of the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October, UPS said it expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees nationally. UPS said it aims to hire 2,455 seasonal workers in Denver.

Target will hire 100,000 seasonal team members in its stores across the country., including 2,400 in Denver. Macy's announced it will hire more than 600 employees in Colorado.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.