When it comes to starting a new career, Denver ranks as one of the best places in the country, according to a new list.

Denver ranks No. 8 on WalletHub's new "Best & Worst Places to Start a Career" list, which is the same spot it occupied on last year's list.

Two years ago, Denver ranked No. 2 on the WalletHub list. In the latest list, Salt Lake City remained at No. 1, followed by Orlando and Atlanta.

To come up with its list, WalletHub said it ranked 182 U.S. cities "based on 27 key metrics that range from the availability of entry-level jobs to monthly average starting salary to workforce diversity."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2rJ2BmP

Copyright 2018 Denver Business Journal