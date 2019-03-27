BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Officials in Boulder County have identified 84 jobs where a higher education degree was no longer needed.

The county made the announcement Tuesday after a lengthy review process of all county jobs with degree requirements by human resources staffers.

It's a part of Boulder County's ongoing efforts to recruit, hire and retain top talent. The review is to also ensure equity, cultural responsiveness and inclusion.

County officials deigned that some requirements for jobs were unnecessary to essential performance and, according to the Fair Labor Standards Act, not needed.

Now, the 84 jobs will require any combination of education and experience in a specialized skill -- some examples included in the change are volunteer coordinators, law enforcement records managers, GIS managers, web applications developer and more.

Without the degree requirements, Boulder County has also made it easier for some hired workers to advance to higher positions, staffers said. It also attracts a more diverse pool of applicants, allowing for those with extensive knowledge and experience in their fields to apply for positions that might otherwise have been roped-off by degree prerequisites.

To assist hiring managers who screen applicants during the early stages of these changes, human resources staffers will assist them in a variety of things, including rewriting job positions, identifying basic competencies needed for a job and providing hiring managers with coaching.

Interested in working for Boulder County? Get started at this link.

